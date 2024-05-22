Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.80. The stock had a trading volume of 766,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

