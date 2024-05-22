Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,082. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $74.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.