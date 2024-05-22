Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. Has $149.37 Million Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. CAVA Group comprises about 62.4% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. owned 3.06% of CAVA Group worth $149,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAVA traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. 1,736,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,524. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $81.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 over the last 90 days.

CAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

