Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.37, for a total value of $980,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.37, for a total transaction of $980,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,740 shares of company stock valued at $37,031,694 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,594. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

