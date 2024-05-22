Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.41. 286,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

