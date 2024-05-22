Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,789 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,009. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.45 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

