Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

