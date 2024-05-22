Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,575,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,264 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,294,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 42,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

