Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ITT by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

