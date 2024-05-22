Quest Partners LLC Makes New $913,000 Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

