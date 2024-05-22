Quest Partners LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 47.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,394,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

OCFC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,445. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $924.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

