Quest Partners LLC Invests $859,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 17,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,108. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

