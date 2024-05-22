Quest Partners LLC Invests $807,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,941,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. 28,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.