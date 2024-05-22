QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $166,855.64 and approximately $566.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,523.50 or 1.00043674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00109291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00140194 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $799.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

