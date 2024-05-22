Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $272.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

