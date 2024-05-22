Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $182,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 60,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,081,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,801. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

