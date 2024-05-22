Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.09% of Pool worth $168,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 48.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.34 and a 200-day moving average of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

