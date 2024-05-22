Pinnacle Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Pinnacle Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS PPBN opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinnacle Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $30.24.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.04%.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
