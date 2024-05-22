Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.