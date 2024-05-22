Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

