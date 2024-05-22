Oxler Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast by 35.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,986,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,620,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

