Oxler Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,943,000 after buying an additional 3,159,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,805 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock worth $29,705,503. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.81. 4,430,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,643. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a market cap of $396.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

