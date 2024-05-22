Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.48. 700,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

