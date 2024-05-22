Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 3.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $396,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,058.17.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $48.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,772.64. The stock had a trading volume of 231,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,921. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,029.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,827.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

