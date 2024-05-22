Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,733 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 333,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,185. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.12 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,920 shares of company stock worth $2,613,011 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

