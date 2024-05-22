Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,231 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.41. 2,094,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,223. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

