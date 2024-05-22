Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. 1,432,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,079. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.