Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,745 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 295.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $16.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $998.01. 83,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $860.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,030.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

