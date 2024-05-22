Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 0.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Vistra worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 33.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,580. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

