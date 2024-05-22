Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.40. The stock had a trading volume of 318,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

