Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.21% of ONE Gas worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ONE Gas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 224,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,255. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.