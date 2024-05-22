Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.09 Million Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.14% of Worthington Enterprises worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. 222,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

