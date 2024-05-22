Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.61. 795,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.54. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

