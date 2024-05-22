Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 18,998 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 634.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 4,816,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

