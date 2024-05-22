Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 7,539 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 686,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,552. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

