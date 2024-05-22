NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $949.50. 50,566,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,532,457. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $885.48 and its 200-day moving average is $694.58. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

