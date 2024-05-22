North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 63,666 shares.The stock last traded at $19.89 and had previously closed at $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $535.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 325.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,170,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

