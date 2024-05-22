Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,135,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,721,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

