Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.400 EPS.

Nordson Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.63. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.17.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

