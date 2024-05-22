NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.81% of NICE worth $103,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of NICE by 169.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 14.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of NICE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 617,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,272,000 after buying an additional 95,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.
NICE Stock Performance
NICE stock opened at $199.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.37. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
