My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89,072.89 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $89,072.89 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003730 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009395 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

