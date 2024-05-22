MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $56,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 261,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

