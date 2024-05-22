MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10,827.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $87,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $37,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 314.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $365.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.68 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

