Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.50

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.50 and last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $702.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

