Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.50

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.50 and last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.
Monarch Cement Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $702.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.53.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.05%.
Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement
Monarch Cement Company Profile
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
