MOBLAND Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 27% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $22,708.87 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

