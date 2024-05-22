MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 151,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 409,616 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.45.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

