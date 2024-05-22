Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0034

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003842 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009613 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

