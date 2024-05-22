Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,036,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,289,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,433,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,916,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 917,544 shares of company stock worth $453,751,884. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.95 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

