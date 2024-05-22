Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. 4,259,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,762. The firm has a market cap of $332.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

