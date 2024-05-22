Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 9th Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86,823 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.35% of Lowe’s Companies worth $450,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $221.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,523. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

